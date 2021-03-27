WTAMU hosts watch party for the men’s basketball team during their first NCAA Divison II National Championship game

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s men’s basketball team played for its first NCAA Division II Championship today and President Walter Wendler hosted a watch party on campus to root the Buffs on to victory.

Saturday over at the First United Bank Center, members of the Buff Nation rallied beyond the men’s basketball team as they competed for the National NCAA Division II Championship.

President Wendler provided free pizza and soft drinks for everyone in attendance and additionally, the first 400 guests received WT spirit cowbells.

Michael Knox, vice president for student enrollment, engagement, and success at West Texas A&M University said fans coming out Saturday was a celebration of this year’s hard work.

“We appreciate our fan’s support from students and our community and it’s just an awesome opportunity to have them here all on campus to celebrate together,” said Knox.

There was plenty of cheering and frustration, but all in all, a love for the men’s basketball team.

Knox said they have hosted events like this before when the men’s basketball team went to the Elite Eight, and he said they plan on doing more.

“We are excited as a fan base and as a community. We support our team win or lose and it’s just a thrill to be here,” said Knox.

Emilee Wilson, a student at WT said that no matter the sport, everyone is supportive of one another.

“We just pull together and we are all supportive of each other and want each other to be successful,” said Wilson.

COVID-19 protocols were in effect at the First United Bank Center, including face coverings and social distancing.

President Wendler also wasn’t at Saturday’s watch party as he was in Indiana rooting the Buffs on in person.