CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Before West Texas A&M University’s fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, officials announced that more than 50 students will take part in the Donning of the Stoles ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The pre-commencement ceremony, described by the university as a tradition among African American, Native American, Hispanic and international students, will take place in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon Campus.

During the ceremony, parents, family, and friends will place a stole on their graduate and express what the student means to them, according to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Angela Allen. The stoles themselves are often serape or kente cloth, selected by students to reflect their heritage and culture.

“The ceremony is a very heartfelt and warm celebration as the graduate prepares for moving on to the next stage of their life,” said Allen.

WT released a list of students set to participate in the ceremony according to their specific college, including:

Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

Dasia Brown, master’s in environmental science from Fort Worth;

Bianca Campos, bachelor’s in biology from Petersburg;

Lisa Carrasco, bachelor’s in environmental science from Hereford;

Aurora Garcia-Comer, bachelor’s in biology and biochemistry/ pre-med from Borger;

Joel Fernandez, bachelor’s in biology / pre-med from Amarillo;

Angela Gonzalez, bachelor’s in animal science from Dalhart;

Karina Martinez, bachelor’s in biochemistry from Amarillo;

Norma Juritzy Najera, bachelor’s in biology from Amarillo;

Alondra Ortiz, bachelor’s in chemistry from Dumas;

Jennifer Sarinana, bachelor’s in animal science from Fabens;

and Laura Vega, bachelor’s in animal science from Canyon.

Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

Isaac F. Cardenas Casillas, master’s in finance and economics from Canyon;

Desiree Castillo, bachelor’s in finance from Amarillo;

Christine Duria, MBA from the Philippines;

Dolores Gonzalez, bachelor of business administration from Fort Worth;

Mya Harris, MBA/healthcare management from Garden Ridge;

Jennifer Nieto, bachelor of business administration from Canyon;

Armando Quintero, bachelor of business administration from Fort Worth;

Joseph Rejino, bachelor of business administration from Muleshoe;

and Glendis Villasmil, MBA from Venezuela.

Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences

Ajang Bior Ajang Duot, bachelor’s in political science from Amarillo;

Jonathan Cordova, master’s in criminal justice from Friona;

Alexandria Garcia, bachelor’s in social work from Amarillo;

Maryann Heffley, bachelor’s in criminal justice from Wellington;

Fatima Hernandez, bachelor’s in sociology from Slaton;

Guadalupe Lugo, bachelor’s in psychology from Amarillo;

Jessica Melendez-Carrillo, doctorate in educational leadership from El Paso;

Amare Monsivais, bachelor’s in social work from Idalou;

Isabelle Quiroz, bachelor’s in sociology from Odessa;

Juliet Valdez, bachelor’s in education from Amarillo;

and Tosha Marie Woodberry, master’s in school counseling from Lamesa.

College of Engineering

Manuel Cortez Jr., bachelor’s in computer science from Amarillo;

Eduardo Guaderrama, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Friona;

Adam Guzman, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Amarillo;

Leslie Martinez, bachelor’s in electrical engineering from Amarillo;

Hector Rivero-Figueroa, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Amarillo;

Kristen Diaz Tepayotl, master’s in mathematics from Buckeye, Arizona;

and Chanti Tilley, master’s in mathematics from Edna.

Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities

Virginia Del Castillo, bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from Olton;

Carmen M. Gabriel, master of communication from Chicago;

Claribel Galvan, bachelor’s in general studies from Booker;

Josefina Galvan, bachelor’s in general studies from Hereford;

Elizabeth Gonzalez, bachelor’s in Spanish from Amarillo;

Ashlynn Lester, bachelor’s in history from Perryton;

Pedro Lopez, bachelor’s in studio art from Perryton;

Alexandra Rivera, bachelor’s in digital communication and media from Dimmitt;

and Janeth Martinez Stewart, master of communication from Amarillo.

College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Madison Casias, bachelor’s in nursing from Lubbock;

Samantha Dominguez, bachelor’s in health sciences/pre-med from Canyon;

Kayla Elliott, bachelor’s in health sciences from Canyon;

Amaka Obi, bachelor’s in nursing from Amarillo;

Carla Prieto, bachelor’s in health sciences from Amarillo;

Karina Ramirez, bachelor’s in health sciences from Bryan;

Griselda Santiago, bachelor’s in health sciences from Friona;

and Jay Soto, bachelor’s in nursing from Canyon.

The fall commencement ceremonies are expected to be hosted on Saturday in the First United Bank Center. WT noted that the university expects to celebrate over 1,000 graduates.