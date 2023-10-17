CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s announced that its horse judging team ranked high at a recent national competition before the team is set to compete at the world championship contest.

Officials noted that the team went on to rank third overall at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress on Oct. 11 in Columbus, Ohio along with second in the halter category and third in performance and reasons. The teams overall ranking was only behind Oklahoma State University and Texas A&M University.

“The team had an excellent performance,” said head coach Dr. John Pipkin, Regents professor of agriculture and director of WT’s Equine Industry Program. “Every team member has been working hard for over a year getting ready for this competition, especially the last four months. I am really excited for them as they are still far from their best as a team and are willing to continue to work to improve as they get ready for the final two competitions of the year in the next three weeks.”

Addison Shireman, a junior animal science major from Argos, Indiana, placed third overall in the individual rankings while Haley Bucher, a junior equine industry and business major from Washington, Ill., ranked eighth overall.

Officials noted that Lindsey Sawin, a senior agricultural media and communication major from Vernon, Samantha Faber, a junior equine industry and business major from Maple Park, Ill., and Koelle Brandenberger, a senior agribusiness and economics major from Corona, N.M. also competed.

The team is set to head to Oklahoma City to compete at the American Quarter Horse Association World Championship on Nov. 2 and the AQHA/National Reining Horse Association reining contest on Nov. 3, officials added.

Officials noted that at the American Paint Horse Association Collegiate World Championship on Sept. 30 in Fort Worth, the team ranked third overall, third in halter, second in performance and fourth in reason. Shireman placed third overall while Bucher ranked seventh overall.