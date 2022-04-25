CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of students, faculty and staff at West Texas A&M University were recently honored at the 2022 All-University Honors Ceremony earlier this month.

According to a news release from the university, Hannah Scarborough, a senior ag media and communication major from Decatur, as well as Allan Baltazar, a senior criminal justice major from Houston, were named the university’s Woman and Man of the Year for 2022. The overall finalists for the award were selected by a committee of faculty and staff.

“These students have demonstrated leadership, succeeded academically and faithfully served the WT community,” Kimberly Cornelsen, the university’s executive director of student engagement, said in the release. “WT is a better place today because of their service to the institution they’ve called home for the past several years.”

Other students, faculty and staff awarded during the ceremony included:

Ireland Jade Kirkpatrick, a senior political science major from Amarillo, was given the WT Chancellor’s Century Council Award;

Zada Swoopes, a senior sports and exercise major from Whitewright, was given the Presidential Order of the Silver Buffalo Award;

Benjamin Azamati, a junior animal science major from Ghana, was given the Presidential Order of the Silver Buffalo Award;

The 2021 Lady Buff Softball Team was given the Presidential Order of the Silver Buffalo Award;

SARGE was named the outstanding student organization;

Enyonam Osei-Hwere, an associate professor of media communication, was given the Student Engagement and Leadership Faculty Partnership award.

“All of you today have worked for your recognition and accomplishments,” Walter Wendler, the president of West Texas A&M, said during the ceremony. “You are contributing to something larger than yourself, and WT thanks you for that. Know that it is not just your family, your organization or your colleagues congratulating you. All of WT is celebrating you.”

For a full list of winners, visit the West Texas A&M University website.