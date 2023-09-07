CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An award-winning West Texas A&M University graphic design professor is reinventing himself with his new art exhibition.

Marcus Melton said his ‘Face!’ exhibition is a collection of clay platters. He said the ‘in-your-face’ show is encouraging his students to explore new art avenues for their work. The show has made a positive impact on Melton’s students.

“This show ‘Face!’ has really created some good conversations between the students and me,” said Melton. “They have seen me in one role as the graphic design professor and now I’m creating these clay sculptures, clay platters. There have been some great discussions about why I am doing this and not just talking about it, but showing the students.”

Melton added that the exhibition gave him a chance to reinvent himself, and creating his pieces was a way for him to branch out from graphic design.

“Each one of these is a specific experience and a great opportunity to just get my hands dirty for a change,” he said.

Melton said this is not his first time working with clay as a medium.

“This was a great chance to rediscover, revisit. I’ve had some previous ceramic experience. I’ve missed it,” Melton added.

According to Melton, the exhibition will be on display at the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in the Mary Moody Northen Hall on the WT campus until Sept. 30.

I encourage everyone to stop by. This is personal to me at this point in my life. If I can reinvent myself, anybody can,” he said.

The Dord Fitz Formal Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a reception for the ‘Face!’ exhibition tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the gallery.