CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University student Noah Wolf will be studying in South Korea this upcoming academic year after receiving $7,000 from the Benjamin A. Gilman scholarship.

“I literally I started crying. I’m just going to be straight up on this. I started just absolutely bawling,” said Wolf.

The Gilman scholarship is a program from the US Department of State that enables students of limited finical means to study or intern abroad. According to the US Department of State, the scholarship provides recipients with skills critical to national security and economic prosperity.

“I really just came across it when I was doing my general scholarship search, because I applied to, gosh, maybe 100 programs and 100 different scholarships. And it just came up on one of the lists I was looking at,” said Wolf.

Wolf grew up in foster care and he said moving around a lot made it hard for him to make friends. He added that he also had a hard time connecting with his Korean culture due to growing up in foster care.

“I always kind of felt like I didn’t fit in. In 2021, I met up with my paternal grandmother. And she was the most wonderful woman. I absolutely loved her with all of my heart, said Wolf. “The food I had there, the family members I met it really felt good. And while I’ve been studying and planning to study abroad, and everything just felt, right.”

Wolf said that he always had a desire to help and after high school he went to work for the center for autism and this is when his outlook on life began to change because he was making an impact on children’s lives. He added that studying in South Korea will not only help him connect with Korean culture but allow him to connect better with himself.

“In order to help others you really need to know who you are; you really need to have a strong basis of understanding of who you are, what you are, and what you want out of life. And growing up I never really had that,” said Wolf.

When asked to describe Wolf as a student Jonathan Cordova, WTAMU study abroad program coordinator used the words driven and determined.

“I’ve seen the drive that he carries, he’s determined. He knows what he wants. He asked questions to get the answers he’s looking for. So, he’s very driven. And this is has taken him so far,” said Cordova.

Cordova added that Wolf is showing other students at WTAMU that it is possible, and they too have the opportunity to tell their story.

Fabiola Hernandez, Director of College Assistance Migrant Program said that having the Gilman program has opened up a great opportunity not only for Wolf but other students as well.

“This is a perfect opportunity for him to gain all of the networking that he has been wanting since day one. So, him going out to Korea and specifically you know, he is tying back to his background, his culture and his family,” said Hernadez. “So, him being able to be a part of this I know he’s going to do wonderful things.”