CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that the WTAMU Foundation Board of Directors recently elected a university alumna to the board.

Officials with WT detailed that Sonja Clark, Amarillo site leader at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly and Delivery Center, was elected during the board’s meeting on Aug. 15 and is set to join her first board meeting on Tuesday.

“We are excited Sonja agreed to join what I believe is one of the most active and engaged boards in the region,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, WT vice president for philanthropy and external relations and executive director of the WTAMU Foundation. “Sonja will bring her knowledge of our region, passion as an alum, experience serving on multiple non-profit boards, and expertise of running a complex organization to bear on our work to propel WT forward through expanding the financial support of the University’s teaching, research, and service mission.”

Clark, according to officials, earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1995 and then her Master of Science in 2000. In addition, she has served at Bell and in several leadership roles throughout the organization for 17 years.

Officials noted that at Bell, Clark currently provides strategic leadership along with team and site support for all Amarillo activities and operations. She also creates several strategies to ensure collaboration throughout the site and the Amarillo community.

Clark serves with multiple Amarillo organization and on various area boards including WT’s Business Advisory Council and College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, High Plains Food Bank, and Storybridge, among others, officials added.