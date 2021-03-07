WTAMU Forensics Team places second in virtual “Good Life” tournament

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Forensics Team placed second overall in the “Good Life” tournament, WT said.

The WT Forensics Team, according to school officials, competed against 14 other schools from around the country in the speech tournament hosted virtually from Lincoln, Nebraska.

WT placed second overall in sweepstakes, and Caitlin Bartz finished first in overall individual sweepstakes, WT officials stated.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to see my work paying off, and I’m so proud of the rest of the team as well,” Bartz said. “They’re all doing amazing and I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what I did without them inspiring me to be the best I can be.”

Bartz went on to take first place in poetry, with Tearanee Lockhard finishing second. In prose interpretation, Alejandro Mata and Bartz finished first and second respectively. In impromptu speaking, WT also noted that Lockhard placed fourth and Adrian Trevino finished seventh.

In programmed oral interpretation, Bartz earned third place while Mata finished in fifth. WT also reported that in extemporaneous speaking, Trevino placed fourth, Mata finished sixth, and Josiah Kinsky placed seventh.