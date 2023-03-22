AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A spokesperson with West Texas A&M University confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that an emergency meeting of the Faculty Senate was hosted Wednesday afternoon.

Ashley Pinkham, an associate professor of psychology in the West Texas A&M University’s Department of Psychology, Sociology and Social Work, and the president of the university’s Faculty Senate, also confirmed the meeting, stating it was “mostly an organizational meeting” and that minutes were taken.

The spokesperson for the university told MyHighPlains.com that the topics discussed during the meeting were “confidential.”

Pinkham told MyHighPlains.com that the West Texas A&M University Faculty Senate is expected to have a formal meeting later this month.