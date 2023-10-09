CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is set to host its Science Community Night on Nov. 3, celebrating the contributions that science has had throughout the region and raising funds for WT science organizations.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, according to officials, and will include a silent and cash bar. Tickets will be $10 for students and $25 for alumni and community members. Those interested can purchase tickets here by Oct. 18.

“This first-of-its-kind event is intended to celebrate all of the contributions that the sciences make to our country and region,” said Dr. Nick Flynn, professor of biochemistry in WT’s Department of Chemistry and Physics. “Many of the issues we are experiencing today are going to be solved by scientists, so we need to celebrate the important contributions our students are going to make to society.”

WT said that Dr. Joseph Atchison, a WT 2013 alum and postdoctoral fellow at Abilene Christian University, officials added, will deliver the keynote address. Atchison, a Canyon native, assisted in the development of new methods to “track electron beams” at the Jefferson National Laboratory while he was a WT student. Atchison also earned a Ph.D. in nuclear theory at Texas A&M University and is currently focused on experimental nuclear physics.

In addition, the funds earned during the event will benefit the following WT student science organizations:

American Chemical Society

Climate Science Society

Companion Animal Club

Environmental Science Society

Geology Society

Pre-Healthcare Club

Pre-Veterinary Medicine Club

Society of Physics Students

Tri-Beta

Wildlife Society

The funds will assist in financing meeting expenses, field trips, member supplies, and attendance at professional meetings for the organizations.