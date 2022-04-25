CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M Advanced Mechanics and Design class is helping fill a need for a local fire department by building an electric hose roller for the Randall County Fire Department as their spring project.

This new electric hose roller will assist in rolling up and draining hoses after the department has finished fighting fires.

“We created this machine that will be able to lift the hose up for them and eliminate the need to use two or three extra guys. Usually, it runs four or five men to manually toss that fire hose up and we eliminated it down to two men and we roll it up at about 110 feet a minute,” said Hector Rivero-Figueroa, one of the mechanical engineering students who worked on the project.

Randall County Fire Department Chief Joe Koch said this electric hose roller will provide many benefits for the department.

“What this is going to do is, when we go out on a fire, we have minimal staffing and so when its time to pick up the hose and stuff, this will help the guys that are already tired put the hose up on the truck. It is going to save possible injuries from fatigue and other things like that,” said Chief Koch.

Once the semester is completed, the hose roller will belong to the Randall County Fire Department because they partnered with the students and paid for the materials. The students had a budget of $1,000 and eight weeks to complete the project.

Rivero-Figueroa said it’s awesome to see their project being used in the community.

“It’s really cool because we spend a lot of time in engineering doing a lot of homework and crunching numbers and we really don’t get to see the effects of it until we get to these design courses and being able to see a finished product like our design, it shows us what it means to be an engineer,” said Rivero-Figueroa.

Rivero-Figueroa said they are now currently working on a hose roller for the Canyon Fire Department, but are currently waiting on a motor.

With the way the electric hose roller was built by the students at WT, the device can be moved from truck to truck in the Randall County Fire Department fleet.

Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at WTAMU, Dr. Fisseha Alemayehu said students in the Advanced Mechanics and Design class have also built machines and devices to help those who are disabled or helping those who have fallen and need assistance getting up.