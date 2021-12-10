WTAMU educational doctorate graduates celebrate trailblazing 1st class

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A group of educational trailblazers will walk across the stage this Saturday, December 11th, with the official title of doctor, in front of their name.

The group, who’s made of 18 students with various occupations in education, is the first to graduate from WT’s Educational Leadership program.

“We dealt with executive leadership, instructional leadership,” said Dr. Isaac Martinez, a Levelland ISD coach/teacher, and cohort of the group. “We dealt with ethics in education, we also spent time learning research methods, quantitative methods, qualitative methods, mixed methods of research.”

Upcoming graduate Dr. Isaac Martinez says the experience will help him enrich the lives of students and possibly future teachers.

“The idea that I could teach future teachers, and they turn around and teach their children or their students. I feel like I could reach out to even more people in that approach,” he said.

Another cohort in the program, Dr. Tiffany Longoria, an Assistant Principal at Denver City ISD, says the program will help her create change.

“I’m using the instructional practices that I found from the last 20 years of research, and incorporating those daily practices in order to create reform, and impact outcomes positively with testing,” she said.

With the main focus of the program being rural school leadership, Dr. Longoria said the impact is far reaching.

“In rural communities often, you have an administrator who is doing everything from driving a school bus, taking care of campus, to leading teachers,” she said. “With the best research based practices, we can take the research we’ve learned and really incorporate the most bang for your buck.”

You can watch the graduates walk the stage tomorrow at 11 a.m., in the First United Banking Center in Canyon.