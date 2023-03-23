CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by officials from West Texas A&M University, Thursday’s entry in the Distinguished Lecture Series will feature Dr. Jacqueline Avila, associate professor of musicology at the University of Texas, discussing how music and sounds used in Mexican films provide a connection with cultural identity and memory.

Expected to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Blackburn Reading Room of Cornette Library, WT said that Avila’s lecture, “Nostalgia in Contemporary Mexican Media,” will be free and open to the public. Avila will also speak to WT students at 11 a.m., also in the Blackburn Reading Room, during a “Listening to Nostalgia in Contemporary Mexican Media” workshop.

“Dr. Avila’s visit to WT is an opportunity to celebrate not only Mexican culture, but how we relate to Mexican culture from the United States,” said Dr. Juan Garcia Oyervides, assistant professor of Spanish. “For some of us, this means a moment to reconnect with ideas, images and sounds that we had forgotten, but that remind us of home. For others, this is also an opportunity to reflect on how contemporary media intersects with transnational practices of representation and human connection.”

WT organizers noted that Avila’s research focuses on film music studies, sound studies and the intersections of identity, tradition and modernity in the musical cultures and media of Mexico, Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic community. Her book, “Cinesonidos: Film Music and National Identity During Mexico’s Época de Oro” was published in 2019 by Oxford University Press and her research has been supported and funded by numerous entities.

“I believe Dr. Avila’s visit will allow us to connect as individuals beyond borders and apparent cultural differences,” Oyervides said.

More information on the event can be found here. WT also noted that upcoming lecture events in April will include playwright/actress Anna Deavere Smith on April 4, the Sexual Assault Awareness Month kickoff event on April 10, podcaster Aaron Mahnke on April 13, and artist Theodore Waddell on April 20.