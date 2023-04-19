AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are many different forms of dance like tap and ballet. Two major forms of dance that began in black culture and neighborhoods are jazz and hip hop.

Edward Truitt, a dance professor at West Texas A&M University said that jazz dance first began with jazz music that came to the forefront in the 1920s. He added that the music began in New Orleans and was a blending of African rhythms, marching music and the blues.

“Jazz dance was originally tap dance to jazz music. But that all changed with Jack Cole in the 1940s, who was a famous Broadway and film choreographer who created his own unique style. This style, basically blended elements of ballet, modern dance ballroom, various ethnic dance styles,” said Truitt.

Truitt said just like jazz, hip-hop dance also began with music and the impact hip-hop music was making on the nation.

“It originated in the Bronx in the early 70s was especially influenced by the block parties created by DJ Kool Herc who’s considered really the father of hip hop culture. Other important figures are Afrika Bambaataa and Grandmaster Flash and the three of them are kind of considered the holy trinity of hip hop culture,” said Truitt.

Truitt talked about how the dance school at WTAMU is teaching the history of all dance forms to students.

“We really believe in developing well rounded dancers. So, they study ballet, they study jazz dance, they study hip hop, in jazz dance. They study modern dance, tap dance, and then some supporting forms like yoga and pilates that help with cross training methods,” said Truitt. “They also have two semesters of dance history. So, in the history, we talk about the history of jazz dance, and hip hop, but you know, all forms of dance.”

Truitt talked about his favorite part of jazz.

“One of the things I love about jazz dance is the dynamic range of movement, and that there’s many different styles of jazz dance,” he said.

WTAMU will be hosting its spring performance, “Portraits of Dance” from April 28th through April 30th. The performance will showcase jazz along with many other dance forms.

Tickets for the spring performance can be bought here.