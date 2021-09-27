WTAMU continues transition to cashless campus

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Monday that it has added machines to help transition the university’s campus to a cashless one.

According to a news release from the university, two Buffalo Gold Card machines have been installed in the main corridor of the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Food Court and at the front desk of the Virgil Henson Activities Center. Buffalo Gold cards can be used at any on-campus location which accepts debit and credit cards, and many locations in Canyon also accept the cards. A complete list is available at BuffaloGoldCard.com.

“Cardholders can deposit cash into the machines, which is automatically applied to their Buffalo Gold Card as BuffCash,” Patrick Bolwahnn, the director of operations for the Buffalo Gold Card office, said in the release. “It’s a seamless process that makes it simpler for any cardholder to add funds at any time.”

Randy Rikel, the vice president for business and finance, said in the release that the machines allow students who do not have checking accounts an easy way to transfer funds to the Buffalo Gold Cards. The campus has been transitioning to a cashless campus since Spring 2020.

“When we first started moving to a cashless model, our Education Credit Union Buff Smart office pointed out that there are many students who choose not to have a banking account,” Rikel said in the release. “It just made sense to add these machines so those students who still use cash can do so as easily as possible.”