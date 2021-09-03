WTAMU communications professors, graduate student, to present research at annual convention

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three faculty members of the West Texas A&M University’s communications department, along with one graduate student, are expected to present their research later this year at the National Communication Association’s 107th Annual Convention in Seattle.

According to a news release from the university, Mary Liz Brooks, the Jenny Lind Porter professor of communication and assistant professor of media communication, Nancy Garcia, an assistant professor of media communication, Min Wha Han, an assistant professor of communication studies, and graduate student Carmen Gabriel, will present seven different pieces of research, including two top papers, at this year’s convention, set for November 18-21.

Topics that are covered in these various pieces of research include “Reframing the Difference of Co-Ethnic Other in Japan: An Analysis of Representations and Identifications in a South Korean Documentary Film ‘Uri-Hakkyo’,” “Navigating the New Normal: Teaching in the Time of Covid” and “SPARK: Pounding the Pavement: A Media Sales Experiential Learning Project.”

Gabriel, who is a graduate student from Statesville, North Carolina working toward a master of arts in communication, will present her research titled “The Grief Unseen.” According to the release, this was her first ever conference submission.

“I started this research to understand what I was experiencing when I lost my last sibling,” Gabriel said. “We were all girls, all born in April, with me being the youngest… It means the world honestly. I think everyone wants to feel validated about the quality of their work from time to time and know they’re putting what they’ve learned to use.”