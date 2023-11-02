Update: 1:30 p.m.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced the three winning teams for its 2023 “Punkin Chunkin” event on Thursday afternoon, which was held earlier in the day at the Engineering and Computer Science building’s east lawn.

According to university officials, the winners included three teams:

First Place: “Brothers” Gabriel Abarca, sophomore pre-engineering major from Friona; Javier Mendoza, sophomore pre-engineering major from Dimmitt; Brayden Horton, freshman pre-engineering major from Midland; and Anthony Abarca, sophomore engineering tech major from Friona

Second Place: “Campbell’s Soup” Colton Mellott, sophomore civil engineering major from Monte Vista, Colo.; Daniel Arnold, sophomore pre-engineering major from Euless; and Kay Surjadi, sophomore pre-engineering major from Plano

Best Decorated: “Pumpkin π” Felisha Martinez, senior civil engineering major from Briggs; Russell Rogers, senior civil engineering major from Amarillo; Johnny Tamayo, senior pre-engineering major from Pearland; and Anastasia Hawkins, a pre-engineering major from Shallowater pursuing a second bachelor’s degree



Original story:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M University College of Engineering announced that it will hold its 2023 “Punkin Chunkin” event on Thursday at 11 a.m., after pushing the event due to weather conditions.

Officials with the university detailed that the event will take place on the east lawn of the Engineering and Computer Science building, located on the Canyon campus, at 11 a.m. on Thursday. During the “Punkin Chunkin” competition, students will compete in teams of four or five using human-powered launchers that they have designed to hurl six-inch pumpkins at designated targets.

While the event was initially scheduled for 12 p.m. on Oct. 27, the area had been experiencing cold and windy weather conditions that officials noted impacted the competition schedule.

WT officials also advised that masks or face coverings will be required at the event if a six-foot distance between people cannot be reliably maintained.