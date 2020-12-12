WTAMU College of Business rises in Princeton Review’s rankings

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University has risen in one of the most prestigious rankings of online MBA programs in the country.

The Princeton Review placed WT at No. 22 of its top 50 online MBA programs in the world for 2021. This is the third consecutive year the MBA program has earned a top 25 ranking by The Princeton Review; last year, WT ranked No. 23.

The Princeton Review chose schools listed based on its 2020 surveys of institutions offering online MBA degree programs combined with 6,000 students enrolled in the online MBA programs. Data points were weighted in more than 60 unique fields to tally the final list. Criteria focused on five areas: academics, selectivity, faculty, technical platforms, and career outcomes.

“We strongly recommend West Texas A&M University as an outstanding choice for anyone considering an online MBA,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review editor-in-chief. “The program is exceptionally strong both academically, and in the many ways it maximizes technology that enables students to interact with and learn from its superlative faculty and students all over the world,” added Franek.

To see the full list, you can follow link provided.