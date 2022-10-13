AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT West Texas A&M University celebrated some of its supporters and showcased some of the research and activities that are going on at the campus.

Some of the donors who were recognized include Lanna and Bob Hatton, Helen Piehl, and the late Geneva Shaeffer.

The university also took time to showcase the work being done on campus.

“One of the things we wanted to do for our donors tonight is provide an opportunity for them to see how their investment is making a difference. So we have interactive experiences tonight from each of the colleges and units where our donors can engage faculty and students, and learn the things that they’re doing,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, WTAMU vice president.

Some of the showcased included live interviews, learning to teach virtually with the education department, and a cybersecurity lab discussing the initiative to secure information.