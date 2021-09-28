WTAMU announces 2021 Homecoming Week events

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has released the activities for the roaring 20s-themed homecoming festivities from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept.

“Homecoming is an incredibly special time for our alumni and the current student body, and we’re so happy that we can host our full slate of festivities again this year,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “From a packed lineup of student-focused activities to a special series of events for honored alumni, Homecoming 2021 really will be a roaring good time.”

According to WT, highlights will include the following:

The Phoenix from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 7: This celebrations of WT’s Distinguished Alumni Class of 2021 and 2022 will include a dinner, followed by jazz and desserts at the Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. Tickets are $75, while tables are $500 to $1,500. Honorees are Jerry Don Logan, Claudia Stuart, and Bruce Thompson for 2021, and Dr. Sally Carmen, Scott Doores, Dr. Rickey Harman, and David Schaeffer for 2020. An after-party will be held around Buffalo Fountain on the Charles K. Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall.

Homecoming Golf Classic from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 8: The annual fundraiser will begin with a lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by a 12:30 p.m. tee-off at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit WT student scholarships. Individual entries are $100, while team entries of four are $400.

Celebrating 60 years on integration beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 8: The banquet, located in Legacy Hall, will celebrate the official integration of the WT campus, beginning in 1960 with the arrival of black athletes and other students. Several of those original students or their surviving family members will be honored at the event. Tickets are $30.

Speakeasy from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 8: The Alumni Association and Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) will host a party at the PPHM's ongoing Panhandle Prohibition exhibition. Tickets are $25.

Golden and Diamond Buff Reunion from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 9: Alumni from the classes of 1960, 1961, 1970, and 1971 will be honored in the south second-floor lobby of Old Main. Tickets are $15.

Homecoming Parade beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 9: The Roaring 20's-themed parade will follow a new route from the First United Bank Center to the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex along Russell Long Blvd. Call 806-651-2651 for entry information.

Countdown to Kickoff Block Party : Tailgating activities will begin immediately after the parade along 26th Street across from Buffalo Stadium on campus.

: Tailgating activities will begin immediately after the parade along 26th Street across from Buffalo Stadium on campus. WT Football at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 9: The Buffs will take on Angelo State University in Buffalo Stadium. For tickets click here.

In addition, student activities will include, Paint the Town Maroon and Paint My Ride, with students decorating windows and vehicles around the community; a screening of “The Great Gatsby” at 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Buffalo Stadium; a chalk art contest; Homecoming King and Queen elections; a dodgeball tournament; and Pigskin Revue; an annual spirit rally at 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 8 in The Box.

For a the full list of activities click here.