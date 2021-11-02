WTAMU alumni, instructor to be honored at Panhandle Great 25 nurses recognition ceremony

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coming after the university recently opened its nursing education floor in Amarillo and recently celebrated being ranked as one of the best online nursing programs throughout the country, more than a dozen individuals related to the West Texas A&M University’s Department of Nursing in its College of Nursing and Health Sciences are scheduled to be honored later this week.

According to a news release from the university, a nursing instructor from the university, as well as 15 alumni from the nursing program, will be honored at the fifth Panhandle Great 25 nurses recognition ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 4) at Polk Street United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk St.

Angela Phillips, an associate professor of nursing, family nurse practitioner program director and graduate nursing coordinator for West Texas A&M University, will be one of the individuals honored during the ceremony. In addition, Sharol Finley, who earned both her bachelor of science in nursing and her master of science of nursing at the university, was named to the Texas Nurses Association District Two Hall of Fame, and Valerie Kiper, who earned a bachelor of science in nursing and master of science of nursing at the university, will receive the Legacy Award.

According to the release, the list was chosen by a committee in collaboration with Texas Nurses Association District Two and the Panhandle Organization of Nurse Executives. The organizations consider leadership qualities, service to the community, compassionate caregiving and significant contributions to the profession of nursing.

“It’s an honor to be mentioned alongside my peers in nursing, especially knowing that WT helped produce so many of the nurses who have committed their lives to serving the Panhandle,” Phillips said in the release. “It’s especially meaningful this year after we all have seen firsthand just how vital good nurses are.”

Other West Texas A&M University alumni being honored during Thursday’s ceremony include:

Sharon Brewer, an assistant professor and retention counselor at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center;

Brenda Chandler, a pediatric oncology nurse at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center;

Ronda Crow, chief nursing officer for the Moore County Hospital District in Dumas;

Kristin De Los Santos, a clinical documentation specialist for Deaf Smith County Hospital District in Hereford;

Elizabeth Favela, the family partnership nurse supervisor for Coalition of Health Services;

Brenda Graham, a recall nurse for the BSA Harrington Breast Center;

Cami Meason, a nurse manager for the BSA Women’s Health Center;

Jennifer Peters, a maternal program coordinator and educator for BSA;

Mandy Richardson, a ICU shift supervisor for BSA;

Sandy Richardson, a neonatal ICU shift supervisor for BSA;

John Schnatz, a surgical services family nurse practitioner for Panhandle Surgical Group;

Shelly Seth, a family nurse practitioner assistant professor for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center;

Sally Swan, a school nurse for the Spearman Independent School District.

During the ceremony, 11 students, including four current students in the nursing program at West Texas A&M University, will receive $2,000 scholarships.