CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Thursday that the university’s Agronomy Club recently won the National Club of the Year award.

According to a news release from the university, the club won the award after entering the President’s Trophy competition at the Students of Agronomy, Soils and Environmental Sciences national meeting in Baltimore, the first time a Division II school has won the award in 16 years.

“Being named National SASES Club of the year is a major accomplishment,” Lauren Selph, an instructor of plant, soil and environmental sciences in the university’s Department of Agricultural Sciences, said. “This award recognizes the hard work and commitment to excellence shared by the members of the WT Agronomy Club. I could not be prouder of these exceptional students.”

According to the American Society of Agronomy, agronomy is the study of crop and soil science, looking at the property of soil, how soil interacts with crops and how the crops grow and develop with climate and other environmental factors.

To earn the President’s Trophy and receive the National Club of the Year award, the release said teams are required to “demonstrate their success in community service, programming and fundraising.”

Kevin Pond, the dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, said he believes that it was “a very prestigious award for an outstanding club.”

“We are extremely proud of the student members and leadership of the club who are hard driving and success-oriented,” Pond said in the release. “Their next goal is to develop an accessible greenhouse complex for teaching, research and service. We are indeed pleased to have individuals who excel on a national platform and have the vision and persistence to make needed improvements.”

The club also won different awards during the national meeting, including first place in the poster contest and second in crop judging.