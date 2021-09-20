WTAMU adds more than 30 new faculty for 2021-22 school year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the 2021-22 school year, more than 30 new faculty members are teaching students throughout the six colleges at West Texas A&M University. According to a news release from the university, 33 new faculty members joined the university at the beginning of the school year, ranging in titles from instructor to associate professor.

“We are pleased to have this talented new cohort of faculty members join our already esteemed cadre of scholars,” Neil Terry, the provost and executive vice president of academic affairs for the university, said in the release. “A key component of the university’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, is our call to recruit and retain the very best, and these faculty members certainly live up to that expectation.”

All of the faculty, including the new members, are located on the university’s campuses in either, or both, Canyon and Amarillo, the release states.

“All of our full-time faculty, even those who teach mostly online courses, are involved members of the WT community, a fact on which we pride ourselves,” Terry said in the release.

Each of the colleges at the university have new faculty this year, the release states. The new faculty members at the university are:

Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

Guillermo Marcillo, assistant professor of ag sciences – Ph.D., Iowa State University;

Rachel Paladino, instructor of biology – M.S., West Texas A&M University;

Maitreyee Mukherjee, assistant professor of biology – Ph.D., Bowling Green State University.

Engler College of Business

Nika Qiao, assistant professor of accounting – Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley;

Dallin Smith, assistant professor of accounting – Ph.D., Case Western Reserve University;

Yiding Wang, assistant professor of accounting – Ph.D., University of Oklahoma;

Chen Zhao, assistant professor of accounting – Ph.D., West Virginia University;

Murray Jennex, clinical professor of CIS – Ph.D., Claremont Graduate University;

William Biggs, clinical assistant professor of business law – J.D., University of Chicago;

Jae Kyun Yoo, assistant professor of management – Ph.D., University of Illinois;

Matthew Loftin, instructor of economics & finance – M.S., George Washington University.

College of Education and Social Sciences

Russell Miller, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction – Ph.D., Baylor University;

Minseok Yang, assistant professor of research methodology – Ph.D., University of Wisconsin;

Sohee Kim, assistant professor of criminal justice – Ph.D., Washington State University.

College of Engineering

Li Chou, assistant professor of computer science – Ph.D., University of Texas, Dallas;

Mohammad Siddiqui, assistant professor of computer science – Ph.D., University of Toledo;

Behnam Askarian, assistant professor of electrical engineering – Ph.D., Texas Tech University;

David Parker, associate professor of water engineering – Ph.D., University of Nebraska;

Varatharaj Varatharaj, instructor of engineering – M.S., West Texas A&M University;

Deanna Bodkin, instructor of math – M.S., Oklahoma State University;

Swastika Bithi, assistant professor of engineering – Ph.D., Texas Tech University;

Fatemehsadat Tabei, instructor of electrical engineering – Ph.D., Texas Tech University.

Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities

Anna Lemnitzer, assistant professor of art and design – M.F.A., University of Montana;

Echo Sibley, assistant professor of theatre – M.F.A., University of Arkansas;

Kelsey Abele, assistant professor of communication – Ph.D., Arizona State University;

Min Wha Han, assistant professor of communication – Ph.D., Ohio University;

George Pacheco, associate professor of communication – Ph.D., Southern Mississippi University;

Juan Garcia Oyervides, assistant professor of Spanish – Ph.D., University of Colorado.

College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Michelle Arnold, instructor of nursing – M.S.N., West Texas A&M University;

Tamara Rhodes, instructor of nursing – M.S.N., Walden University;

Lee Doernte, assistant professor of exercise science – Ph.D., University of Nevada, Las Vegas;

Michelle Smith, assistant professor of nursing – M.S.N., West Texas A&M University;