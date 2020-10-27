WT will remain closed Oct. 28

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University has announced that the campus and Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center will be closed Wednesday, Oct 28. and all classes are canceled due to weather.

Updates on closings and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss