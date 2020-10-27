CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University has announced that the campus and Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center will be closed Wednesday, Oct 28. and all classes are canceled due to weather.
Updates on closings and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared
- Amazon to hire 100,000 for new seasonal jobs
- ‘Sign of the times’: Florida man stole backhoe, ran down Biden signs, police say
- After backlash, Texas board reverses decision allowing discrimination against people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ community by social workers
- WT will remain closed Oct. 28