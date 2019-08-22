WT welcomes in students on Move-In Day

Residence Halls at West Texas A&M opened their doors to eagerly awaiting students who will call their new dorms home for the upcoming school year. Which couldn’t come soon enough for some.

“I’ve just been calling it a limbo period for the past three weeks. I’ve been kinda busy, not really busy just trying to figure out the school year. It just put a big smile on my face this morning knowing everyone was moving back in and seeing it on social media this morning,” said Colton Bourquin, WT Student Body President.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for about a month. I’ve had my bags packed for a couple of weeks now, so I’m just excited to move in,” said Braxton Sackett, Freshman.

For Sackett and others, there’s also just a tiny bit of nervousness about going out on your own for the first time.

“It’s a little bit of both. I’m both nervous and excited. I come from a big family so I’m just used to having that closed-knit community around me but it’s exciting for me to kinda be myself and go off,” said Sackett.

“A little bit of both. It’s exciting because it’s something new but at the same time it’s nerve-racking because it’s something new. You don’t know because you’re kind of sorta stuck with where you picked to stay at for the next year,” said Kendall Blue, Freshman.

While for others, they’re going to miss other members of the family.

“My hardest part is leaving my dog. That’s the hardest part for me but it’s definitely exciting. My first year was definitely more nerve-racking than my second year, so it’s definitely a new experience,” said Emmy Meek, Sophomore.