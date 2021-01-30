WT violinist Havuka Lund is Division Winner in MTNA Young Artists Competition

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Havuka Lund, an Amarillo native, will compete as a National Finalist in the MTNA Young Artists Competition.

Lund earned this opportunity after winning the South Central Division of the Music Teachers National Association Young Artists Competition.

A senior at West Texas A&M University, Lund has been studying violin for 15 years and is currently a student of Dr. Rossitza Goza.

The national winner of this competition receives a cash prize and will perform in a Winners Concert during the 2021 MTNA Virtual National Conference.

The three-tiered MTNA competitions begin at the state level. Winners of each State Competition advance to the video-only division competition. Division winners then proceed to the National Competition Finals.