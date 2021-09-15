WT University Police report Stalking/Domestic violence incident

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the West Texas A&M University Police Department, on Sept. 13, University Police was made aware of incidents occurring on multiple locations both on and off the WTAMU campus of stalking and domestic violence.

University police said the incidents had taken place from Dec. 1, 2019 through Sept. 13 2021.

The person who reported the incident said that they have a temporary protective order against the person who they said was stalking them.

UPD officers said they were able to find the person violating the temporary protective order Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, and arrested them.

UPD said He was taken to the Randall County Jail and booked for violating the protective order and additional charges may follow.

The person who was arrested is not a current WTAMU student said UPD.