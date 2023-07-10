CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s the sound of music, trombone style.

A group of 15 students in the West Texas A&M University School of Music are headed to the International Trombone Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“It feels amazing to be invited because we are the youngest group invited to go,” said Corey Nance, Founder and Director of the group. “I believe that we are one of the first student ensembles running from a university to do something like this.”

Nance told myhighplains.com that the festival will feature trombone players from as far as South America, Europe and Asia. It’ll take place this Wednesday, July 12th until Saturday, July 15th.

“We’re playing a piece called Dead Leaves by Dorothy Gates, a piece called Ave Maria. We’re doing Edvard Grieg’s Funeral March and we are also doing an up and coming just one of the best trombone composers out there, Andrew Markel. We’re playing his piece from Fires Dark Gaze,” Nance said.

According to Nance, WT students will perform Friday, July 14th at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

One of those students is Evan Perry, a member of the group for two years.

“I’m very excited, because it’s just a really good opportunity to learn from some of the best in the world, which I have already got, because of this group,” Perry explained.

He said playing and learning the trombone came naturally to him.

“When I started this group, we started to go to competitions, like the Big 12 Trombone Conference in Lubbock, and I heard people playing solos that I feel like I could play. So that really sparked my interest in music,” he noted.

Learning and appreciating the wide world of music one note at a time.