CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is seeking students for its three music camps, set to begin on June 7, with registration open on Feb. 14, according to officials at WT.

The music camp season will open with the WT All-State Choir Camp from June 7 to 10, designed for students entering grade 9 through 12, “who wish to get a head start on All-State Choir auditions,” said director Sean Pullen. The camp will cost $400 for residential campers and $260 for commuters, while student who have made All-State Choir will get a $100 discount.

The String Camp, designed for students ages 12 to 18, who play violin, viola, cello, double bass and harp, will run from June 16 to 18, with the camp costing $295 for residential campers and $195 for commuters, while Amarillo Youth Orchestra members will get a $45 discount.

Finally, the 70th WT Band Camp, designed for students entering seventh grade through graduated high-school seniors, will run from June 10 to 16, with the camp costing $635 for residential campers and $299 for commuters. Students who made All-State band or were chosen as Honor Campers the previous year, will get a $375 discount on residential fees or $149 on commuter fees.

“The WT School of Music has been the foundation of music education in the Panhandle and beyond for more than a century,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents Professor of Music and director of the School of Music.

“The WT Music Camps are an outstanding learning opportunity for young musicians, vital to the growth and continued success of the School of Music and the assurance that these young musicians will perpetuate the cultural wealth of our region for generations to come,” Hansen concluded.

Potential campers can sign up for the music camp season HERE.