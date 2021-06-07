WT to host ‘Slice of Summer’ event for regional high school students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT is giving regional high school students a “taste” of college life by hosting their “Slice of Summer” event, according to a news release from West Texas A&M University.

WT Recreational Sports is set to host the weekly series of events from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on June 9 and 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 16, 23, and 30 for incoming freshman through senior students in the Virgil Henson Activity Center on the WT campus, according to the release.

Admission is free for VHAC members and the cost is $10 for each individual nights or $20 for a three-night pass, the release stated. Free snacks and beverages are given at each night and participants can collect tickets each night for a chance to win prizes on the last night.

To register for the event click here and click on “youth programs.” All participants must fill out a Recreational Sports Waiver for each night that want to attend and have it signed by a parent if the student is under 18, according to WT.

“Our Slice of Summer event is designed to be a fun reward for our area high schoolers,” said Justin Cornelsen, director of recreational sports. “They have had a challenging year, so we want to offer them some fun, interactive activities to both shake off the difficulties of 2020 and to give them a preview of their college experience.”