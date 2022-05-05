CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to West Texas A&M University, its Donning of the Stoles pre-commencement ceremony has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday in the Alumni Banquet Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

Described by the university, the Donning of the Stoles ceremony is a tradition among many African American, Native American, Hispanic and international students. According to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Angela Allen, parents, family members or friends place a stole on their graduates and express what the student means to them during the ceremony.

“The ceremony is a very heartfelt and warm celebration as the graduate prepares for moving on to the next stage in their life,” Allen said.

The university noted that stoles, often serape or kente cloth, are selected by the students to reflect their heritage and culture.

Students noted in WT’s announcement who are expected to take part in the ceremony include:

Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

Kenni Duong, biology major from Vietnam;

Marytrinh Thu Nguyen, biology major from Vietnam;

Jacqueline Estrada, biology major from Canyon;

Sebastian Briseno, plant/soil/environmental sciences major from Spearman;

Monika Aguirre, animal science major from El Paso;

Alejandra Camarillo, agriculture major from Iraan;

Paulina Carrasco, biology major from Bovina;

Samantha Chavira-Gutierrez, animal science major from Canyon;

Magi Lopez, animal science major from Andrews

Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

Madeline Kleinschmidt, international business major from Venezuela and Germany;

Kandice Cole, MBA in business administration from Fort Worth;

Udeme Etuknwa-Achiuwa, MBA in business administration from Wake Forest, North Carolina;

Jerjuan B. Graham, MBA in business administration from Grandfield, Oklahoma;

Evans Okosodo, MBA in marketing from Lagos, Nigeria;

Ashley Oakes, marketing major from Amarillo;

Adreyan Tu, computer information systems major from Vietnam;

Xenia Franco, marketing major from Amarillo;

Koral Moreno, business management major from San Antonio;

Justin Perez, business law and ethics major from Houston;

Emily Conde-Garcia, accounting major from Amarillo;

Marissa Cardenas, international business major from Amarillo;

Aditya Vitthal Jagdale, computer information systems major from India

Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences

Victory Suobite, psychology major from Nigeria;

Jada Carr Sims, criminal justice major from Amarillo;

Jasmine Michael, applied arts and sciences major from Amarillo;

Dorali Blancas Barragan Calderon, curriculum and instruction graduate student from Amarillo;

Beth Cameron, education major from Amarillo;

Erin Castaneda, education major from Bovina;

Rosalinda Morales, social work major from Houston;

Jennifer Martinez, psychology major from Amarillo;

Elizabeth Sigala, sociology major from Plainview;

Marc Diaz, education major from Borger;

Janette Diaz, social work graduate student from Amarillo;

Ashley Aleman, education major from Desoto;

Ramon S. Cueva, political science major from Amherst;

Jazymen Wilson, education major from Amarillo;

Axel Kurt Rosas Herrera, psychology major from Amarillo;

Marlene Tovar Ramos, social work major from Amarillo

College of Engineering

Tyler Elisha Morgan, engineering technology major from Fort Worth;

Yareni Hernandez Villa, computer science major from Tulia;

Lauren Taylor, mechanical engineering major from Grand Prairie;

Veronica Villarreal, engineering technology major from Plainview;

Itzel Anett, mathematics major from Bovina;

Daniel Martinez, engineering technology from Amarillo

Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities

Adrian Ballesteros, graphic design major from the Philippines;

Tatheana Finney, digital communication and media major from Amarillo;

Marcie Steward, applied arts and sciences major from Amarillo;

Jennifer Tuttor, communication major from Canyon;

Isela Alanis, education major from Tulia;

Daniela Cervantes, digital communication and media major from Amarillo;

Stephanie Corralez, interdisciplinary studies major from Friona;

Natalia Lizbeth Ezquivel, general studies major from Laredo;

Dalia Pardo Garcia, applied arts and sciences major from Plainview;

Monica Hernandez, general studies major from Perryton;

Ilya Hohenstein, music major from Bolivia;

Dalila Velazco, Spanish major from Shamrock

College of Nursing and Health Sciences