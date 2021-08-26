WT to host Back to School Job Fair today, welcomes students looking for employment

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is set to host a Back to School Job Fair with companies who are looking for student employees to hire today, Aug. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to a press release by WT’s Communications Department.

Located on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall in the center of the Canyon campus, students will have the opportunity to look for part-time employment both on-and-off campus, the release explained.

“Connecting students with these employers from their early college years will promote greater connections within the community and, ultimately, a better network for our students as they enter the job market,” said Sam Green, senior career services coordinator in WT’s Office of Career and Professional Development.

A full list of companies will be available to students via their Handshake account at bit.ly/wtbacktoschool21.