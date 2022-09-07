CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials at West Texas A&M University announced that its Ag Development Association’s (ADA) 22nd annual Ag Day festivities will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the Bain Event Center at the WT Agriculture Sciences Complex on the Canyon campus.

“The Texas Panhandle is the agricultural heart of the nation, so there`s no better place in the United States to study agriculture,” said Dr. Lance Kieth, associate dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and agricultural sciences department head. “Members of our Ag Development Association are passionate about supporting our efforts in agricultural education and research in food production.”

Officials detailed that the WT Alumni Association will serve coffee and kolaches at 10 a.m. while the Ag Ambassadors organization will provide a tour of the ag complex, with lunch beginning at 11 a.m.

In addition, officials said that the day will consist of a live and silent auction that will feature a collection of cruises, along with a hunting trip and other agriculture-related items.

Officials noted that the funds raised at the event will support recruitment efforts for the ag department along with scholarships, travel, and merchandise.

The ADA has raised $1,145,060 for the department in the past 20 years while enrollment has risen to more than 1,000 students.

“The ADA works tirelessly all year to plan and gather items for the auction, and most importantly, all of the food, fun and fellowship ultimately benefits our ag department, the entire Panhandle and, truly, the world,” said Dr. Kevin Pond, dean of the Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

According to ADA President, Landon Canterbury, the goal is to support the continued growth and progression of the ag department.

“ADA exists to promote WT Ag by providing to the department, which our members and supporters do exceptionally well each and every year,” said Canterbury. “This support has propelled the department forward with sustained growth for many years.”