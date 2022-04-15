CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University will bring the color to campus when it hosts the 2022 Color Charge at 3 p.m. on April 22 at the First United Bank Center, according to officials at WT.

Officials explained the whole community was invited to join the fun as runners and walkers will travel through campus. Participants will have colored powder thrown at them at four stops along the way and officials detailed that those who wish to avoid the powder will receive a specific wristband.

The entry fee for the event will be $20 for the public or free for WT students, who can sign up at IMLeagues.com, while the public can register in person at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center information desk, officials explained.

The event, officials detailed, will be presented by Canyon Physical Therapy, the WT Office of Residential Living, the Office of Admissions, the JBK Student Center, and the WT Graduate School. The proceeds will benefit the Downtown Women’s Center.

In addition, awards will be handed out for most striking costumes, best dressed, best residential hall group, and best student organization, with runner-ups receiving free t-shirts. Officials said that participants must be 18 or older.