WT to host 2021 Career Expo, offer students job opportunities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Office of Career and Professional Development announced its Fall 2021 Career Expo for students looking for an internship, full-time job, or wanting to build their network on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00p.m., according to West Texas A&M University.

The university said that 106 employers will be on campus at the First United Bank Center to offer students a “face-to-face connection with employers from across the nation,” and employers located in the “Top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss