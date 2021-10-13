WT to host 2021 Career Expo, offer students job opportunities

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Office of Career and Professional Development announced its Fall 2021 Career Expo for students looking for an internship, full-time job, or wanting to build their network on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00p.m., according to West Texas A&M University.

The university said that 106 employers will be on campus at the First United Bank Center to offer students a “face-to-face connection with employers from across the nation,” and employers located in the “Top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.”