WT to honor veterans, active-duty personnel at Weekend of Appreciation events

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University will celebrate our nation’s heroes at a series of sporting events from Nov. 12 to 14, according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept.

Veterans and active-duty personnel will receive free admission to the university’s Weekend of Appreciation events, which will include a silent tribute to veterans at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 13 at WT’s Veterans Memorial, and a special breakfast tailgate party at 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 13 along 26th Street at the intersection with Russell Long Blvd, the release said.

“We are proud to celebrate the work, the dedication and the sacrifices made by military veterans,” said Leo Reid, a veteran himself and WT’s director of veteran services. “Their devotion to service, and that shown by previous generations of veterans, have ensured that we remain a free country.”

Free admission will be available with military ID or a VA card at the following:

WT Women’s Basketball at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the First United Bank Center

WT Women’s Volleyball at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 and 3 p.m. Nov. 13 in the First United Bank Center

WT Men’s Basketball at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1 p.m. Nov. 14 in the First United Bank Center

WT Football at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 in Buffalo Stadium

WT Military and Veteran Services offers many educational benefit programs for service member and their dependents which includes scholarships and according to the release, WT’s online MBA bachelor’s and graduate programs for veterans are among U.S. News & World Report’s best of 2021.