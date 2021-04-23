WT to honor students, who died in last two academic years, with memorial service

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M is memorializing the students who died in the 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021 academic years, according to a university press release.

The university said that the flags will fly at half-staff and a memorial service will be held on Friday, April 23 at 1 p.m. to commemorate the students who died.

Aydin Hoffman of San Antonio, who died 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Anderson Gruhlkey of Levelland, who died 2019-2020 academic year.

Imelda Sindro of Portales, who died 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Kerry J. Ashford of San Antonio, who died 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Stephen L. Green of Canyon, who died 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Maria Rivero Camacho, international student from Bolivia who died 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Seth Rodriguez, student body president, stated “It is important to pause at the end of the academic year and reflect on the lives of our fellow Buffs who we lost over the past terms,” Rodriguez said. “We mourn the losses of these students and wish their families peace and comfort.”

According to the university, the memorial service will be in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon campus.