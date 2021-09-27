WT to honor Alex and Cheryl Fairly, High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – “Outstanding” donors to West Texas A&M University (WT) were recognized on Sept. 23 amid the University kicking off what it described as “a historic” fundraising campaign.

WT President Walter V. Wendler and Dr. Todd W. Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations, presented the 2020 and 2021 Pinnacle Awards as part of the rollout of the One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

The One West campaign, according to the University, is expected to raise $125 million for WT in the next five years and fuel the “WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World” plan.

“The Pinnacle Award recognizes outstanding donors who support West Texas A&M University,” Rasberry said during the ceremony. “The recipients personify the essence of philanthropy and compassion, as well as inspire others to invest in the mission of WT.”

Although the presentation was postponed due to COVID-19, according to WT, the 2020 award was given to Cheryl and Alex Fairly. The Fairlys, both WT alumni and members of the One West Campaign Leadership Committee, made a lead gift for Buffalo Stadium.

One of the stadium’s most visible features, the Fairly Group Club, was named in honor of the couple and their Amarillo-based risk consulting firm.

“We’re appreciative of the recognition, but frankly, we are simply sharing out of our excess with an institution that had a tremendous impact on both Cheryl’s and my life educationally, spiritually, socially and in many other ways,” Alex Fairly said. “The excellence WT has attained, and the resulting impact it has in the Panhandle of Texas, simply demand all our support, not matter how great or small.”

In recognition of its $3 million donation toward the construction of the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, the 2021 award was given to High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation. The donation also included funding for two endowed professorships.

“Our foundation is honored to have received this award, and we are privileged to work in partnership with WT and its outstanding nursing program to provide quality nurses for the Texas Panhandle for many years to come,” said President, CEO and chief legal officer of Baptist Community Services Steve Dalrymple, who accepted the award.