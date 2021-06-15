WT to help construct outdoor classrooms for new Opportunity School facility on June 18

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT announced that students have volunteered to help construct classrooms for Opportunity School during the annual “Day of Caring” for the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon on June 18 from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to a news release from WT.

Day of Caring “connects volunteers to community established 501c3 nonprofit organizations throughout Amarillo and Canyon, according to the United Way office.

Katie Noffsker, executive director of United Way explained the importance of the upcoming event.

“The United Way Day of Caring is a one-day snapshot of a year’s worth of planning, projects that may otherwise cost a local nonprofit money, manpower they don’t have, or maybe never happen at all are made into reality in a matter of hours by volunteers. Every project is worthy of celebration. Whether it benefits one person or a few dozen, these volunteer hours are a way of showing how important missions of local nonprofit organizations are.”

George Pacheco Jr., director of WT’s Experimental Learning office and member of the Day of Caring planning committee, described why students and faculty have participated in this event for about four years.

“We try to pair WT’s volunteer efforts with an organization in the educational community,” said Pacheco. “We especially try to get students involved to help them build a good habit of volunteering in their communities that will carry on even after graduation.”

According to the release, volunteers will construct new raised garden beds for an outdoor classroom for Opportunity School at 406 S. Osage St., which provides affordable and high-quality early education and family support. Flowers, ornamentals, fruits and vegetables will be grown by the children while the 16 beds will serve as the walls of the classroom.

“We`re just so grateful for all of the ways different groups are stepping up to help with early childhood education in this part of town,” said Jill Goodrich, Opportunity School executive director.

Goodrich said she hopes “the new Elaine Edwards Center for Early Childhood Education will be fully operational by Aug. 1. It will replace and expand upon the current Grand Street facility.”