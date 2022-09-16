CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that it will celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II with a tree-planting ceremony on Friday at 12 p.m. at the south side of Old Main on the campus.

WT detailed that the ceremony will be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) Initiative which will mark the 2022 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to the QGC website, the tree-planting initiative was set to conclude on December, which will be the end of the Jubilee year, but was extended to begin on October 2022 and end in March 2023.