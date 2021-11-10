WT to celebrate global education benefits at International Education Week

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As West Texas A&M University students are getting ready to travel internationally again, the university is gearing up to show students the benefits of a global education.

According to a press release by WT’s Communication Dept., WT’s Study Abroad office and Nationally Competitive Scholarships office will celebrate International Education Week from Nov. 15 to 18, with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education, joining the initiative to celebrate the benefits of international education.

WT explained that students will learn about study and internship opportunities abroad while they continue the at WT.

“Studying abroad, and traveling in general, helps students develop soft skills like critical thinking and cultural sensitivity, and exposes them to new people, environments and situations that truly enhance their college career,” said Carolina Galloway, Study Abroad director. “Of course, traveling can also be a lot of fun and a great way to establish new relationships, either professional or personal.”

In addition, to gaining information about the study abroad program, International Week will include a passport fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, according to WT.

“What normally was a four- to five-week process now takes 16 to 18 weeks,” Galloway said. “It is imperative for people to plan ahead and get their passport soon if they are making travel plans.”

WT released the activities for International Week which include:

Nov. 15: Study Abroad informational table from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the JBK Commons, and a virtual session on Rangel and Pickering diplomatic fellowships from 12:20 to 1:20 p.m. (register here: howard.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqcuihrTguGt2ZO3KZVtu_Im1iotdZZsfC );

); Nov. 16: Virtual session on Fulbright U.S. Student Program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (register here: apply.iie.org/register/gps11.16 )

) Nov. 17: “Travel and International Education in a Covid-19 World: Safety, Resilience and Opportunities” virtual session with Uncornered Market from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (register here: wtamu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtdO2oqzwpHNM0vSGd72U1C0TC7UgbSMyF%20 ); and

); and Nov. 18: “Writing Your Personal Statement” workshop with University Writing Center director Dr. Daniel Klaehn from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the JBK West Texas Room; virtual session on Fulbright opportunities for faculty and administrators from 4 to 5 p.m.; and a screening of the travelogue drama “The Way” at 6 p.m. in the Legends Club at JBK.

WT students who attend one or more of the events will be eligible for a drawing for two Apple watches, Buff Cash, and T-shirts.

WT noted that restrictions for international travel for WT students, faculty and staff were lifted in July.

A list of global International Education Week events is available here.