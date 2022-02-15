AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Black Student Union at West Texas A&M University is set to host three student-driven activities to celebrate Black History Month later this month, according to officials with WT.

“It’s important to celebrate Black History Month because it pushes for diversity in every space,” said Tearanee’ Lockhart, a junior broadcast journalism major from Amarillo. “People of color can sometimes feel out of place at a predominantly white institution, so having these events can make our diverse student body feel more welcome and they can empower and inspire our entire student population.”

Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 17, WT explained that students will have a chance to take part in an open-mic night, as they will be given three to five minutes to show their singing skills. The event will be located at the Legends Club in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

At 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 WT will present the 2019 film, “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan “as a defense attorney crusading against the death,” in the Alumni Banquet Hall, WT explained.

Finally, at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 24 WT said, prominent Black Amarillo residents will speak at the “Homegrown Excellence” event in Legacy Hall inside the JBK. The speakers set to speak will include Melodie Graves, associate director of advising at Amarillo College, Chris Jackson, economic development specialist at Panhandle Planning Commission and Claudia Stuart, WT professor emeritus and author.

“Black history, just as any other history, is an everyday learning experience,” said Angela Allen, WT’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “I am excited that our students work so hard to put these programs together, and I encourage students, faculty, staff and the community to come and be a part of the celebration. You never know what you might learn.”

WT said that all the events are free.