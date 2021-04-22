WT to announce multi-million dollar estate gift for Texas Poet Corner on April 22

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M is set to announce a multi-million dollar gift to endow three professors, a scholarship fund, and help expand programs of Cornette Library’s Texas Poets’ Corner, according to a WT press release.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on April 22, a press conference will be held at the Texas Poet Corner on the WT campus, the university said.

According to WT, the Texas Poet Corner was dedicated in 2003 and has 1,800 rare book, art, photographs and antique furnishings from Jenny Lind Porter (assistant professor of English at West Texas State College from 1959 to 1961) and her husband, Lawrence E. Scott, along with manuscripts including:

First edition of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter” and “The House of the Seven Gables

First edition of Emily Dickinson’s “Poems, Second Series”

A collection of poems by Francis Scott Key

O. Henry’s original handwritten manuscript for short story, “A Fog in Santone.

According to the university, Porter was named Poet Laureate of Texas for 1964 and 1965 and was the author of several published books and poems, she died in 2020 at 92.