WT to announce ‘Family of the Year’ winner during ‘Family Weekend’ events

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said it will hold its Family Weekend from Nov. 5 through 7, and the Family of the Year award will be announced during the weekend’s celebrations.

WT said students wrote short essays to nominate family members to receive the recognition.

“The Family of the Year Award recognizes parents, grandparents, guardians, family members or mentors who have made a significant impact and contribution to the life of a WTAMU student,” said Sami Thompson, assistant director of family and extended orientation for WT. “By supporting and encouraging our students, Buff families also support WT. Families are valuable partners in helping students make the most of their University experience, and we want to recognize them.”

During Family Weekend, students’ families will have the chance to:

meet faculty members;

enjoy free ice cream with alumni;

tour the Virgil Henson Activities Center;

attend the Family of the Year brunch;

tour the campus;

attend the Countdown to Kickoff Block Party tailgating events (before WT’s game against Midwestern State in Buffalo Stadium).

Additionally, registered families can visit Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Palo Duro Canyon State Park for free. Businesses in Canyon will also be offering exclusive specials during WT’s Family Weekend.

“We hope families from all over will be able to attend this year’s in-person events,” Thompson said. “During Family Weekend, loved ones can spend time with their student on campus, meet their friends and really see what Buff life is like.”

WT said it has been giving Family of the Year awards since 2017. In 2020, the winners were Harry and Maryann Hueston. The university said there is a committee of staff members who choose the winners.