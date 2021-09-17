WT Theatre wins major award for special filmed production

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Theatre said it is celebrating several awards recently won by a special Fall 2020 production.

WT Theatre said the musical “Theory of Relativity,” a filmed production that streamed in October, won eight awards through the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

“This show provided a chance for collaboration that we might not have sought otherwise. We developed some terrific partnerships and new friendships by giving our actors a chance to work with School of Music students in the recording studio and getting to work with the communications students on a location shoot,” said “Relativity” director Behrmann.

Behrmann was awarded special achievement in directing and in musical direction for his work. The show won a special achievement award for overall production, and the entire cast was awarded special achievement in ensemble collaboration.

The national awards were chosen by a committee whose members saw about 40 qualifying productions in eight regions around the country. Awards were presented in a virtual ceremony in May said WT.

The musical also netted special achievement awards for overall production design and for innovative use of technology.

“Because we streamed this production, we were able to tap into a theater-loving audience around the region, around the state — even around the country,” Behrmann said. “That level of engagement is rare for our department and helps us show a potentially huge audience the kind of work our students are able to produce.”

WT said this was the fifth year in a row that a production from WT advanced to the KCACTF regional competition. WT’s production of “Ada and the Engine” also won the Director’s Cup for Best Production at the KCACTF Region VI Festival in Abilene in February 2020.

The 2021-22 season opens Sept. 17-26 with “You on the Moors Now,” followed by “Monstersongs,” “As You Like It” and “The SpongeBob Musical.”

West Texas A&M University said the support of arts and entertainment is a vital component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.