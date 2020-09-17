WT Theatre to open season with socially distant radio drama

CANYON, Texas— WTAMU Theatre will open its 2020-21 season with “Vintage Hitchcock,” which presents radio plays three of the suspense master’s early films — “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps.”

In the production, actors will be placed at microphones, performing as any number of characters in abridged versions of all three movies, while other cast members will provide live sound effects. It’s just like radio dramas were performed live in the studio in the early 20th century, and just like playwright Joe Landry intended when he adapted the films into the script.

But, due to safety measures around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WTAMU Theatre won’t be performing the play for a live audience. Instead, the drama will be livestreamed to ticketholders via a private link at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26.

“You’ll still experience it as if you’re in the black box theater with us,” said director Callie Hisek.

Tickets are $15 for the general public, and free for WT students, faculty and staff, who must contact the Box Office for a code for their complimentary tickets and specify the date which they wish to watch. A service fee will be charged by the streaming service on paid tickets.

