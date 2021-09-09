WT Theatre opens season with ‘You on the Moors Now’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M Theatre is set to open its season with ‘You on the Moors Now’ in what it says is an absurd take on classic literature.

“You on the Moors Now” by Jaclyn Backhaus will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18 and 24-25 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26 in the Branding Iron Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on the Canyon campus said WT.

WT continues saying, in the comedy, Jo March (“Little Women”), Elizabeth Bennett (“Pride and Prejudice”), Cathy Earnshaw (“Wuthering Heights”) and Jane Eyre (yes, “Jane Eyre”) all exist in the same reality.” They each somehow find the temerity to say “no” not only to the marriage proposals that figure so strongly into their literary origins, but also to the expectations and limitations imposed upon women in the worlds their books depict.

“These women were all created by female authors in a time when they were restricted by society, and the play comments on that in subtle ways,” said director Callie Hisek, WT’s Royal Brantley Professor of Theatre. “Ultimately, it asks why someone would have to give up anything to get what they want.”

