CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A collection of rare books, alongside student winners of writing and design competitions, will be honored at a special event for West Texas A&M University’s Texas Poets’ Corner, according to an announcement from the school.

According to WT, the Texas Poets’ Corner was given a $2.8 million estate gift by the late Dr. Jenny Lind Porter Scott, a former Texas Poet Laureate and WT assistant professor of English. That funding is expected to allow library officials to broaden the reach of the Texas Poets Corner by sponsoring poetry and history scholarship competitions for students, among other outreach efforts.

Winners of the latest Texas Poets’ Corner competitions are expected to be honored at the Texas Poets’ Corner Evening of Celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the library. Alongside readings by the winning poets, the event will also include celebrations of the recent acquisitions by the library.

Winners included, according to WT:

Jana Jensen of Ashland, WI, won first place and a $1,000 scholarship for her poem “Sunburst at the Break of Day”

Elle Waters of Amarillo won a second-place $500 scholarship for her poem “Dust Storm”

Joshua Kornexl of Chandler, AZ, also won a second-place $500 scholarship for his poem “The Road”

Lindsey Bullard of Callisburg won a $1,000 scholarship for the history essay “Letters Home: The Story of Clark Pelley in World War I”

WT said that the celebration will also include the new Texas Poets’ Corner logo unveiling, designed by international student Kseniia Filatova.

Further, WT said that a collection of Limited Editions Club books will be unveiled, donated by the estate of Kenneth Seyffert.

The book club was formed in 1929 to offer limited editions of classic titles in small quantities to collectors, according to WT. Seyffert’s estate included 302 of the club’s 589 total editions, including special editions of books like Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” and more.

“Jenny Lind’s vision for the Texas Poets’ Corner was to be a place to expose WT students and the community to fine poetry, literature, music and art, as well as Texas history through lectures and performances,” said Shawna Kennedy-Witthar, Cornette Library’s director of information and library resources, “With these acquisitions and through these scholarship competitions, we are helping fulfill her dream and broaden the reach of the Texas Poets’ Corner.”