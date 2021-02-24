WT teams shine at Reined Cow Horse Contest

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced its teams ranked highly at the Reined Cow Horse Contest in Fort Worth. WT’s teams ranked second and third overall and four team members finished in the Individual Top 10.

“The team’s performance was an excellent start for the 2021 competitions,” said coach Dr. John Pipkin, Equine Industry program director and Regents Professor of animal science. “The students continue to amaze and impress with their ability to prepare during challenging times, and represent WT so effectively. They made WT proud.”

According to WT, Taylor Scheulen, a junior agricultural business major from Linn, Mo., placed third overall. Sierra Stammen, a junior agricultural business major from Allen, placed fourth. Reilly Dhaliwal, a junior agricultural business major from Boulder, Colo., placed sixth. And Josh Worten, a junior pre-veterinary major from Lake Butler, Fla., placed ninth.

WT’s squads competed against 12 others from around the region on Feb. 13 and 14. The National Reined Cow Horse Association hosted the contest in cooperation with the National Horse Judging Team Coaches Association, WT said.

WT said the following students also competed: