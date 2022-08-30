CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, a team at the university recently had their research into topological materials published in the prestigious journal “Physical Review B.”

The team consisted of Thinh (John) Nguyen, a graduate student from Da Nang, Vietnam; Keshav Shrestha, assistant professor of physics; and Duncan Miertschin, a May graduate from Amarillo According to WT, topological compounds are “materials that conduct electricity faster than anything currently in use.

In addition to the current publication, WT said that the research team was published in January 2022, and was published in 2021 in the “Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter.”

The latest research focused on the Fermi surface properties of nickel telluride and zirconium telluride which are considered Dirac materials. These materials are “considered a foundational work of quantum mechanics,” according to WT.

Nguyen, Shrestha and Miertschin conducted their experiments at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Tallahassee, Fla.

“We hope this research enables us to understand the fundamental properties and the technological uses of Dirac materials,” Shrestha said.

WT’s Killgore Research Center provided nearly $10,000 in travel support and research lab supplies while the Florida lab provided nearly $30,000 for supplies, WT added.

“We have been working on this project for more than a year and have overcome many challenges, so I am extremely delighted to see this research work finally published in a prestigious physics journal,” Nguyen said. “Being the first author of this work is my greatest honor and without the guidance of Dr. Shrestha and the other co-authors, I wouldn’t have achieved it. Being the first author also has taught me the value of hard work and how to be patient and responsible in scientific research.”